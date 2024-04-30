Trump removes social media after being found in contempt

The former president was fined $9,000 for gag order violations, and warned by the judge of jail time if he continues to violate the orders.

April 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live