Trump said he will look into security breach following Signal group chat fiasco

President Donald Trump was asked about the continued use of Signal among government offices and if things would change, and the president said he would look into it.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live