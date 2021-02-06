Tulsa pastor: ‘I hope that justice comes’ for massacre descendants

Dr. Robert Turner, pastor at the Vernon A.M.E. Church in Tulsa, joins ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss events marking 100 years since the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.
2:33 | 06/02/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tulsa pastor: ‘I hope that justice comes’ for massacre descendants

