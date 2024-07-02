Tulsa Race Massacre survivors call on Biden to open investigation into massacre

Attorneys for the two remaining survivors of the massacre are calling to open an investigation after the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided to dismiss the survivors’ lawsuit that sought reparations.

July 2, 2024

