-
Now Playing: Boy chased down street by turkey
-
Now Playing: Meet the presidential turkey pardon candidates
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving turkey tips
-
Now Playing: Turkey pecks at officer's patrol car
-
Now Playing: Man breaks into apartment through baby room window
-
Now Playing: Bomb cyclone pummels the Rockies and the Plains
-
Now Playing: Notorious New York mob boss murdered
-
Now Playing: How Jane Doe found in 1991 was identified
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Mar. 14, 2019
-
Now Playing: Facebook under criminal investigation for data sharing
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Holmes' high school classmate speaks out
-
Now Playing: Alleged ring leader at center of college admissions scandal unmasked
-
Now Playing: College admissions scandal fallout begins
-
Now Playing: Senate takes on Trump's emergency declaration for border wall
-
Now Playing: Expert shares St. Patrick's Day recipes
-
Now Playing: Mom delivers her own baby
-
Now Playing: Actress Lori Loughlin out on $1M bond after college admissions scandal
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin makes bail in college admissions scandal
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, March 14, 2019
-
Now Playing: White House grounds all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets