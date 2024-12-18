Turtle’s 3D-printed harness could help ‘bubble butt syndrome’

ABC News’ Danny New reports on Charlotte, a green sea turtle receiving help at Mystic Aquarium to swim normally after a boating accident damaged its shell and spinal cord.

December 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live