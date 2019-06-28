Transcript for Twin 2-year-olds found dead, mother charged with murder

Two little girls twin sisters has two years old now dead both found on the back of their mother's car. Right now that mother is under arrest. The crime across a wide swath a Long Island from the Suffolk County Hamlet of Medford. Here's I would as a reporter settle on Kim. Neighbors in Medford tonight that in a world that doesn't make sense. Clutching their little ones to shield them from the overwhelming grief. An unthinkable horror next door how could this happen why inside this homeless families now broken the neighbors say it wasn't always that way. Kids are happy. And you didn't see an old son and neglect nothing they always had smiles. So happy and makes no sense no sense. No says the kids they would do less boxy little girl who made up 33 days ago. It always run over Marseille is run over stuff like and they give me hugs and awaited the reaction from the little girls was not like there was eighty troublesome going on. Got hit a two year old twin girls who lived here found dead in their mom's minivan sixty miles away in Montauk park. The children's mother figured in the police custody in Montauk. After getting them 11 call this afternoon. Of a possibly suicidal woman gone missing with her two kids after an extensive search investigators found them but it was too late. The girls discovered by cops in cardiac arrest must a Stony Brook Southampton hospital where they're announced that homicide detectives tonight at their home like neighbors here. In search of answers. Never thought that she was gone through these issues don't try to be stepped to help out with the kids she needed and she seemed like to have altogether is typical thankfully. And perform. Police have not released the identities of the children or their mother or possible charges she may be facing the circumstances of the Powell there's deaths remains under investigation. Neighbors say the woman also has a four year old son. Police have not said who made that night 11 call.

