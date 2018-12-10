Tyndall AFB takes direct hit from Hurricane Michael

More
Ground view of the damage to Tyndall AFB by Hurricane Michael.
0:17 | 10/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tyndall AFB takes direct hit from Hurricane Michael

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58468277,"title":"Tyndall AFB takes direct hit from Hurricane Michael","duration":"0:17","description":"Ground view of the damage to Tyndall AFB by Hurricane Michael. ","url":"/US/video/tyndall-afb-takes-direct-hit-hurricane-michael-58468277","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.