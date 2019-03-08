UMC El Paso received 13 gunshot victims

More
Two of the patients were children, according to the University Medical Center of El Paso.
0:55 | 08/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for UMC El Paso received 13 gunshot victims
You see specifically received thirteen gunshot victims. All thirteen that level one trauma division criteria. Which is a hires activation that we can see. Five of them are excellent for patients went to the operating room another one of those four went twice and maybe going again after an additional procedure. One fortune was able to go home today. Two children to the patience for children. In the transfer to our Phil Kessel Children's Hospital which is a key partner in our level one trauma program on this campus. An important one patient did succumb to be injuries and Tom. We practice for this on our regular basis not just UNC but every hospital. EMS agencies in this region. We all do this as a team because of very good job from our health care perspective today doing what we do what we practice every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Two of the patients were children, according to the University Medical Center of El Paso.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64757575","title":"UMC El Paso received 13 gunshot victims ","url":"/US/video/umc-el-paso-received-13-gunshot-victims-64757575"}