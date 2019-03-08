Transcript for UMC El Paso received 13 gunshot victims

You see specifically received thirteen gunshot victims. All thirteen that level one trauma division criteria. Which is a hires activation that we can see. Five of them are excellent for patients went to the operating room another one of those four went twice and maybe going again after an additional procedure. One fortune was able to go home today. Two children to the patience for children. In the transfer to our Phil Kessel Children's Hospital which is a key partner in our level one trauma program on this campus. An important one patient did succumb to be injuries and Tom. We practice for this on our regular basis not just UNC but every hospital. EMS agencies in this region. We all do this as a team because of very good job from our health care perspective today doing what we do what we practice every day.

