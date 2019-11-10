-
Now Playing: Trump addresses Iran tensions at U.N. General Assembly
-
Now Playing: President Trump deploys additional troops to Saudi Arabia
-
Now Playing: Saudi Arabia reacts to Iranian sanctions
-
Now Playing: US deploying thousands of troops to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon
-
Now Playing: Two dead in Southern California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Parts of California on fire while record snow expected in the Dakotas
-
Now Playing: Bears take a dip in a Boulder pool
-
Now Playing: Memory card found in Alaska leads to murder suspect arrest
-
Now Playing: California fires raging
-
Now Playing: Homeless man randomly attacks 7-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Missing 3-year-old found
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Biden in first rally since impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: What to watch after Giuliani associates arrested
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow on Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow on Matt Lauer’s denial of rape allegation
-
Now Playing: 2 men with ties to Giuliani face campaign finance charges
-
Now Playing: Multiple fires break out across California
-
Now Playing: Nurse says colleagues misused Benadryl on patients
-
Now Playing: Baby jaguars born at Memphis Zoo