Transcript for US deploying thousands of troops to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon

It is clear that the Iranians are responsible for the recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. Our international partners agree including United Kingdom France and Germany who have said so publicly. Despite Iran's attempts to deny their involvement the evidence recovered so far proves that to Ron is responsible for these attacks. Iran's continued maligned behavior is part of its larger campaign to destabilize the Middle East and disrupt the global economy. Iran's attempts to use terror intimidation and military force to advance its interests are inconsistent with international more arms. Today I spoke with the Saudi minister defense to discuss the status a Saudi Arabia's defensive capabilities. And our ongoing efforts to protect our partners from further you running aggression. Saudi Arabia is a long standing security partner in Middle East and has asked for additional support to supplement their own defenses and defend the international. Rules based order. In response to continue threats in the region I've ordered the deployment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of two additional fighter squadrons and supporting personnel. Along with additional patriot and that air and missile defense batteries. Taken together with other deployments I've extended or authorized the last month this involves about 3000 United States forces. In fact in response T Ryan provocation since may the US is deployed an array of additional capabilities to the region. Including airborne early warning aircraft squadrons. Maritime patrol aircraft squadrons patriot air missile defense batteries B 52 bombers and carrier strike group amphibious transport dock. Unmanned aircraft and engineering sit and support personnel. This is involved the deployment of about 141000. Additional US forces to the region. US military has on alert additional army navy marine and air force units to quickly provide increased capability. In the region if necessary.

