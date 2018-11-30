Transcript for US Marshal killed while serving felony warrant in Arizona

Tonight a US Marshal was shot and shot and killed. While surfing. Felony warrant. And Tucson police department acted felony warrant. For stalking law enforcement officer never really know how some that is going to react to that obviously you weren't still means that somebody has the day in court. There are times when the individual games are doesn't feel that way we really don't know what's going through your head and make a decision to do something like this. It's really devastating. When you see the impact that this has. An officer's family of course. But then on their broader law enforcement family it's it's been tougher.

