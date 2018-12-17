Transcript for U.S.-Mexico border death tragedy

And we want to turn onto another political issue a story that has its human implications. Let's go to Texas where are Marcus Moore is tracking the very latest on what's going on with that seven year old little girl who passed away who died when she was in US custody. After crossing the border illegally with her father so market's key new. He gets caught up Sunday say understand that father is now cheating his story and disputing some of the claims initially made. Yeah that's right and win this is certainly a heartbreaking. Heartbreaking story that we've been following the seven year old tackling like being. A passing away in a Customs and Border Protection custody and an over the weekend. We learned that her father. Has no complaints. About the agents' efforts to treat his daughter while they were in custody when she became ill earlier this month in fact. The attorneys representing the families said that he's actually commending the agents for their efforts to save his daughter who. At one point while in custody she had a fever of a 105. Point seven she was rushed to a hot hospital by helicopter. And where she died a short time after that and as we've reported the seven year old her father and more than a 150 other migrants were detained in New Mexico. On December 6 after crossing into the US illegally. And it was during the eight hours the darkly was in custody that she became ill now this morning Italy we don't know we still don't know exactly. How she died an autopsy has been ordered. But we have a sense heard from the attorneys representing the family. There as you mentioned at the top of our our segment here that the founding is disputing some of the things that we heard initially and up for example that the little girl. Didn't have anything to eat or drink for several days the father has said they. Know that that that's not the case he ensured that she had water and that she was being fed and also another point Emily the attorneys have raised the issue with the fact that. Apparently when jackal even her father were taken in the custody. I'm her father was given a form to sign that said that his daughter was in good health. Now the attorneys say that that form was an English and it's important to point out. That this little girl's father speaks say a native Guatemala language. And that Spanish is his second language solved there's an issue there according to the attorney so certainly and we a number of unanswered questions about. What exactly went wrong. But the headline there. The attorneys representing the father the family saying that he is commanding the agents for their efforts to try to save his done. Such a complex story here markets and also we have behead this EVP. Now heading to explain why he didn't initially tell congress about this situation can explain app for us. That's right the head of Customs and Border Protection Kevin Mack a Lehman testified. About the internal investigation that was underway to to figure out how this little girl. Passed away now he is facing criticism. Because he did not disclose that this this young girl had had died during this December 11 hearing now. This is the reason why didn't disclose that because it was just three days after V and the little girl passed away tragically. And he did not know if the young girl's mother had been notified and also listen to this he said he didn't want her death. To become politicized. At a time when he is imploring lawmakers of the senate to change the laws that that he believes that he says are actually driving people migrants. To take these these dangerous risks. And and risk their their lives and their health. To reach the US so today there are still so many questions about about what happened. And of course why he didn't disclose it to calm. It's he had like we talk about on Friday how they keep reiterating the fact that they are begging these families not to make fact dangerous trend but clearly they're situations here. That have to be addressed all right our thanks to you mark as little more we appreciate it.

