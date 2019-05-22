Transcript for U.S. Olympic swimmers spearhead "Make a Splash" national water safety campaign

I read ahead of summer there will most likely be a lot of swimming and aside from staying away from those great white sharks. I spoke to two people to get some water safety tips in my opinion. The best two people to speak to their two Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones and Simone Manuel. Who have broken stereotypes and black people dominating the store the sport and are now using their skills to help save lives with them make a splash initiative it's a national. Child focused water safety campaign which aimed aims to provide an opportunity for every child in America to learn to swim particulate. Size. Think if people didn't recognize. They would never guess that we're going to be talking. About winning because you guys have he broken a lot of period. About half. What do you guys from. I've got to tell you doing this for the past ten years I would have never expect. Words if they continue to need to know that that angry and. What did the what did that feel like having his knowing how to. An accomplishment in my opinion but then going on news. Olympic goal live you know. It's amazing I mean. I think I personally out of I think they've been having me vehemently he might just getting water to be safe around water and know how to swim and so just know that. Just beginning with the life skills turned into. When it right greeted story. Even that wasn't a holiday feeling that they hit Friday. You know I think that the very thing. Are awful it is going to be a fifteen. You can sign up your child or another thinks both instances have been in the meeting sponsored this. Over ten years. There's you can get your theater another child you know left and local. Local partners all over the US so the first things together with you and then I get that taken a little they reach them. But every view of someone pounding not come and get to them. I thought I know Larry well they got every day when I got there yet but all. Volatile very. A little bit get up. Our right as they were amazing and as they said you can go into the web site to see all the places that children can learn to swim so very good initiative there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.