Transcript for US sends 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from embassy

In the Defense Department offering a briefing about the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan the Pentagon. Is now deploying troops to help evacuate embassy personnel from Kabul. Let me sending 3000 infantry troops to Koppel's airport in addition to the 650 US troops. Already there additional troops will also be going to Kuwait and cut power. The move comes at the Taliban is quickly gaining control of more territory as US troops pull out of the country. This video released by the Taliban claims to show their troops at the Iraq police corps headquarters there. That would be the eleventh provincial capital city to fall under their control. The US is warning that as they advance Taliban fighters are also committing atrocities. That could amount to war crimes senior foreign correspondent in panelist on the phone with us and senior pentagon reporter. We Martinez joins us from the Pentagon. I'm in I want to start with you president I didn't. Have been criticized for agreeing to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan he said. That the Afghan government is capable of maintaining safety there. Now here's the Pentagon announced plans to evacuate the embassy. As it might allege mention you warned us might happen this morning but they're also sending troops to facilitate that. What do you make of this is as an admission of failure. The negatives are good machines Australia a bit ringgit one thing to discuss the annual American troops or twenty years. He actually did dollars. Large American lives lost at and it's built live you just a question state Warren should American. Mothers and fathers said. That's not the doors into harm's way anymore and a country with in the battle we couldn't seem to happen to add. It's a computed in big corporate bottom conditional withdrawal. Activist Carl even today. We soul I don't make a Leal that he used to US special represented meeting with bullet rather than had to determine that don't law. Conduct controls which of let me know well. We're very long time and then the second time you have to Taliban sweeping into territory Tuesday accused of conducting war crimes. They have a memento bit appears unstoppable. I think the deployment of troops is perfectly sensible. Because I'm watching it now all the wool. We gave it signal to America that NATO's wealth to the Taliban we agreed life Tibetans to stop new gig didn't suit. Different parts of the country to stop taking it execution just met provincial capitals but walls to be really very meaningful resistance. Almost forgotten woman victims Jack. We wouldn't respond to give amnesty to bowling but it Fitzpatrick marginal and terrible it's in part on the ground. I'm full spectrum to reject hopes and dreams truth because we told them which is about more than just al-Qaeda we told them this was a better nation building. It's of the bar. Guilty or to school. Who's about. It means equality women's right. Successive Buick administration shirt and mops. Until lightly dreams are pretty much debt. I'm just experiment have been if you will they're can you believe what we said. A nine day hearing to say mused. The parent of American troops are coming in back but to protect them not a picture items that schools but the likelihood. But just to facilitate people believe withdrawal will keep you too little too late. The Buick denial. I've also special immigrant vis Iraq you can think. It is somewhat happening makes perfect sense you'd have to do it at this point but yet to meet its signals site. And gluing just picking up 10 what Ian is saying there at about this being a safe and orderly. Mission the Pentagon being very vague about what they're even calling this. I EEO curry was challenged about whether this is a combat mission or not. What is your gut I mean we're time out thousands of troops being brought in we have seen what has happened. To embassies when US troops have pulled out whether it's in Iraq or Afghanistan they. If not calling it a combat mission they are definitely preparing for what could be a combat mission. Many are exactly right cure that he he was pretty emphatic that this is not a combat mission. But let's face it these troops are going to be wearing protective armor they're going to be carrying their arms they're going to be ready in case there is combat. This is a war singing and deteriorating security situation inside of Afghanistan that's why they're going there. You need these troops to help facilitate the transit of these non interpreter and their families we're talking what 20000 at least who may be heading to the airport at some point. I picked summit in May need to transportation now spokesman Kirby did not get into that but you have to think of that as a possibility. I'm he framed this is getting out American civilians. That's true but the smallest component of the civilians that are going to be getting out on this mission are going to be the Americans because you're gonna have so Mike. I like I said maybe 20000. On the Afghan civilians in former interpreter to work at the US military and their families according to be evacuated out of Afghanistan. Aboard US military aircraft this is a significant mission. You're right it's not being called a combat mission. I'm but the mere fact that you're sending in 3000 troops. To back up to 650 that are already there means their concern about the worsening security situation and they want to ensure the safety of those individuals as they get out. And you're ensure their safety by preparing for combat scenario. And the end we heard a reporter in that press conference comparing this to the fall of Saigon but. What's the alternative is is it keeping troops in Afghanistan indefinitely. I didn't yet at the New York local lot of ancient mediate you'll see the polls like golf we're threatening emergency that we give him re certainly time to meet you. Eight I'd probably. I mean what what the wind again until we get so many Vietnam veteran they were two very different public. Vietnam was monitored margins making equal recorded being. I guarantee you're on guard Kobe in Afghanistan for long taught how weapon. Just our normal what do what she's gonna look like it and as you read describe that economically. Thousands of lap down and running across a wrong way getting multiplying. The center US diplomatic now that will be sent emergency directive that it looks like an emergency mission if it. Everything other not because the big rapidly deteriorating security situation and you notice how much back continued to deteriorate. And the first triple loop between the Taliban confronting to be limit. But nevertheless the bureau with some comparisons which are gone will be make that it should not in the sense. We signaled our intentions. It was a green light sheet he people who we regard it did you have a million they're responded. Unsurprisingly it and accordingly. But I don't think there was any it would make choices this plump pink Richard Barton. Didn't question you just don't question my mind is it is how could be unconditional. We have very few cops left to play because what I expected administrations not just. What previous administrations under administration in particular beating people that the Obama administration thinking very clearly. He cannot even working in Afghanistan during the surge down in the the album in Kandahar alongside US and British troops. Good President Obama made clear that this was a limited to taunt deployment that they won't your path to battle the Taliban rule would want that number would we are. Lillie I just have to bring it back home as we watch this that happen in in Afghanistan and we watched the deterioration here. Of the security we watch the Taliban placed its flag over two thirds of the country right now. 9/11 happened because of what. Extremists were able to create and build within Afghanistan al-Qaeda Taliban Osama bid laden let's not forget. I mean that's why so many people died in this country because of the terrorism that was built up in Afghanistan. So as you watch this happen I'm sure Ian has his thoughts as well you know it's like we're going backwards we're going back in time. And is this a point where we need to be worried and at about what's happening to this country in the control of the Taliban. And how it could possibly. Impact. Even our safety once again here in the United States like nine elevenths. Cure that's been one of the main questions that's been asked about president Biden's decision to a strike US troops from inside Afghanistan. He has stressed that the mission. To that following 9/11 which was to go in there in October 2001. When that's when this operation began was to ensure that the al-Qaeda. Terror network what could be defeated. And that they would not strike again against United States that over time that has evolved into crisis because they have also. I built up that kind of a threat. I'm but pick the president has been firm and it has believe I'm that that mission has been completed that al-Qaeda inside Afghanistan is a shadow of its former self. But others as we've heard on Capitol Hill others who have are not to the supporting the president's decision of argued that. Bombed by withdrawing your going to potentially re create the circumstances it happened inside Iraq in 2011. Where there is a security vacuum and then that enabled ice is to form and we know what happened then and I cystic over a significant parts of Syria and Iraq. And that led to the return of American troops to a combat mission. So that example of Iraq is being used as a counterpoint to president Biden's. In. Argument. And that for YE American troops needed to be withdrawn from inside Afghanistan. But we have heard that the mission is a can be accomplished to contain. Any terror threat inside of cancer because the concern is that you create a safe haven. A safe meeting or the Taliban is in control and they allow terror networks like al-Qaeda to operate and plan attacks against United States. The argument there has been made it by the administration and within his military is that the US military has to keep ability. To strike. Act counter terrorism targets inside Afghanistan whenever they can't. And they also have the ability to monitor them now it's going to be significantly less than was the case when you had troops inside Afghanistan. BK is there's no better intelligence assets. For you then the personnel on the ground. And ended when you Estrada has personnel you lose valuable communications with. People on the ground and know exactly how what's going on or with government officials who have a better sense. But that's the argument that's been made and you're exactly right this has been something that's been at the four for an concerns that by American troops. Withdrawing from inside Afghanistan. You caused a conditions for a new safe haven for terror group to threaten the United States. Right. NBC's Lee mark CNN they Martinez and Ian panel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.