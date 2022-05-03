US soccer’s equal pay agreement is significant

ABC News’ Janai Norman speaks with USA Today sports columnist and ABC News contributor Christine Brennan about the landmark labor deal on equal pay for U.S. women and men’s national soccer teams.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live