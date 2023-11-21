USDA: 13 million US children are food insecure

As Thanksgiving approaches, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, joins ABC News to call attention to the over 44 million people in the U.S. who don't have access to healthy food.

November 21, 2023

