USGS holds briefing on 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Northern California

The epicenter is near Petrolia, in Humboldt County, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

December 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live