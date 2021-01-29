Vaccine Watch: New variants threaten vaccine

More
ABC News' Bob Woodruff investigates how vaccines could respond to the new variants and what pharmaceutical companies are doing to adapt.
4:38 | 01/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vaccine Watch: New variants threaten vaccine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:38","description":"ABC News' Bob Woodruff investigates how vaccines could respond to the new variants and what pharmaceutical companies are doing to adapt.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75549931","title":"Vaccine Watch: New variants threaten vaccine ","url":"/US/video/vaccine-watch-variants-threaten-vaccine-75549931"}