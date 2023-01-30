Van Turner makes 'demands for justice’ over Tyre Nichols killing

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Van Turner Jr., president of the NAACP's Memphis branch, about the death of Tyre Nichols after a confrontation with Memphis police officers.

January 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live