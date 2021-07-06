Transcript for Vice president examining root causes of immigration crisis

As a vice president visits Latin America some Republicans are now criticizing her for not making a trip to the border itself. For more on this let's go to Sergio Gonzales executive director of immigration hub and a former senior policy advisor to vice president Harris when she was a senator Sergio thanks for being here. A year and he still nice and Harris has been charged with addressing the crisis at the border since March so why you think she hasn't visited the border yet. She is task. And her portfolio is varies because it portfolio and is actually addressing the root cause of my creation and leading the diplomatic efforts in the region. It's used are addressing the reasons why people are coming to the border. And so while it is really linked to the issue of migration at our southern border is not the same thing Republicans are dairy anxious to use this issue politically. They have from the beginning of the bite administration tried to use immigration as president compact as a wedge issue to rally their base and so while they're trying to attack. The vice president for great political terms the real core qualities she actually happens is just start doing things and leave work. Inter governmental work Dick gets some of the real and root causes of these. Problems. These policy issues things like corruption poverty climate change the things that are really fuel laying. The migration these long term systemic problems but the situation at the borders pretty urgent so. Do you think that the vice president runs a risk of this approach taking too long to pay off even if it does or is that somebody else's department. Say this actually has been part of a larger strategy and that is what the White House has laid out. They're doing a number of fees actually comes issue from a multi. Today I'm. With a multifaceted plan and that includes addressing the root cause this. We've had a policy enforcement in this country at our border of the past twenty years. Largely led by Republicans we spent 333 billion dollars at our border and border security however migration from Central America has continued to go op. And we're not going to really start addressing this issue beat unless we actually improving conditions in Central America. The reasons that people are choosing to lead our buried streaming nature extreme poverty homelessness hunger the region was hit by two hurricanes. And so at the end of the day if people have to choose between. Living without a home with no food at their table the possibility of their kids going hungry. And they have to choose between that are sending their children north's United States where there's the possibility. Of light. They're going to choose to journey north and so that's why this is a really important par does this work and there's a lot of support for this work. Polling shows that a majority of Americans actually support addressing the root cause of migration of leading this regional work. This is something that we didn't see another prior administration president trump started his campaign for president by calling Mexican immigrant nationals. Greatness in criminal says that was a foreign policy posture from the beginning. This is a very different posture and these are also very different policies an again this is. Part of a larger and broader effort to actually build an infrastructure orders there's more orderly and fair so. When you're looking at these kinds a long term solutions. Working within the realm of politics as well knowing mid terms elections are are coming up. Is there way do you think that the vice president will be able is to show's success what does it look like how will it be measured. Can you do that with it when you're focusing on long term solutions like best. Wiping it when you're looking at this particular issue there is. Short mid term and long term goals hands. Well a lot of problems in this region are very definite call their early commitment matters in cell in just that period a few months. That's how long the vice president has been doing this work they've already rolled out a number of initiatives. To actually start addressing at the myriad of problems that they had actually happened Central America. Part of that is extending. Partnerships with the land her keys and companies. To expand opportunity in the region that is really critical because jobs don't exist in Central America people cannot find work he actually happen. To provide hope to people that they can find jobs Lincoln hats is the beginning happily a living and then there's the issue of us. An SU crises. Like I said before there is extreme hunger in the region so that humanitarian assistance in the eight is really important. We saw a cut under the prior administrations is really important that eight is actually providing intends America's of people have food at their tables. In able to provide shelter to people in selling do you believe he can start making progress and joining congress and the reason however this is not science gonna. Happen overnight for a few days or few months. This I'm it's gonna happen over a sustained period of time. Thank you think that half. After failed policy of enforcement largely led by Republicans for the past twenty years like I said in the billions of dollars have been spent and border securities. This is a welcome change and actually approaching this with seriousness and high level of commitment and also a new vision for action for how we actually dressed like -- order. And Sergio a lot of leaders have tried to tackle these are causes in the past including president Biden who. When he was vice president a lot of money has been spent trying to tackle this problem where these problems. So how do you see there's effort being different. One is I think that the fact that the vice president is starting mess in the first year or early on during this administration is really important. President Friday and really sorry to human effort and a second term Obama administration and I think he made some really good progress and in launching what they're when she's going to be able to carry on during this administration. I'll sit think that. This administration understands. After a period. You know sustains. Me increasing levels of migration including under president trop. And it's want to point that out that under president trumps all policies like Stanley separation. Resolve policies like guiding our silence is our legal immigration system. And that did not curb migration people still McCain's people still send their children here people still came in family unit single single adults still Cain. And so I think this image vision understands. It only by tackling this from the very beginning and being very serious about this approach. Those fights standing legal pathways for immigration so people wouldn't come. By expanding inter country and intra country agreements with Mexico and with Matt and countries in Central America can we actually get this issue and make a difference. So what's your reaction then to critics who say that the vice president. Doesn't have the foreign policy experience to create the relationship so you're talking about. I think in the sky and I think the vice president kinds. The a deal set up personal professional experiences. That actually build. The day that noble are to be very successful this work first of all she sat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. I believe she went on hotels or trips including ones like Afghanistan. She said on the senate homeland security committee and ways. One of I think experts inform us policy minds and leaders in the senate during her time there on the issue of immigration. When she was attorney general. She let her work in combating transnational criminal organizations. She actually lead a bipartisan trip. Down to Mexico to address issues like the cartels and humans and human trafficking and smuggling and these are really critical issues really important issues when you're talking about my -- from Central America. And else just it's a very personal experience here she is the challenge references I think. You know people empathize regardless of party what you see in polling and what when you talk to people people understand. That. I ask a parent again it's not making these decisions to send their child's the United States hundreds of miles away it's separating from their children. Without a lot of painful circumstances. And decision making goes into that in so. I think people support the overall work here and I think that she has the right set of values to approach this in a way days humane. Bear that also brings us brings a lot of streets these issues. Parents her hand and Alice great to have you thank you.

