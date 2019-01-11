Transcript for Video captures terrifying moment woman slips at Grand Canyon

Home. That gas from the man behind the camera rolling on the view from the edge of the Grand Canyon right is this woman slips first. That woman twenty year old Emily cope spurred a sophomore at Northern Arizona University. Visiting the park with her mom Karen on Monday. Really we now. Are all. Year and there. Whom figured. Light grabbed. Grand Canyon National Park official site 64 total deaths recorded at a park since it first opened. Last year seventeen people died the first death and Tony nineteen happened in March after a 67 year old man. Fell over the edge by trying to do the same thing these women did. Take a picture they bust there's Colfer says she's learned her lesson though and from now on. Any little staying at the rails it's. People like it's a husky she does look or. Your guy you don't eat. Nickel Valdez ABC fifteen Arizona.

