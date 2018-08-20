Video shows Michigan police using Taser on father as he holds baby

More
"Something should be done to them for what they've done. They didn't care about my son at all," the baby's mother told ABC affiliate WXYZ.
1:39 | 08/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows Michigan police using Taser on father as he holds baby

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57289384,"title":"Video shows Michigan police using Taser on father as he holds baby","duration":"1:39","description":"\"Something should be done to them for what they've done. They didn't care about my son at all,\" the baby's mother told ABC affiliate WXYZ.","url":"/US/video/video-shows-michigan-police-taser-father-holds-baby-57289384","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.