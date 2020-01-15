Transcript for Video shows 5-year-old bullied on school bus

What's a jarring video enough times and it should get easier with each view not for Audrey this is the part that bothers me the she is watching her five year old daughter suffer physical abuse while on a DI ST boss won't be able to announce. I happen. And I want them and they held accountable artery gave us this video from November after she requested from the district. It shows three older children at separate times grabbing and hitting her child. At one point the kindergarten or alerts the bust right. Right that she asked bus driver for help. But there's still a kid and it right then according to the video nothing happens three minutes in the five year old is in tears. Have you know respond to a child ask you for your help. I just beyond me that video also shows countries daughter hitting back. This mother says out of self defense and then this port the port Audrey cannot bear to watch. First she's pinned against the glass and seconds later. Put in an apparent chokehold we reached out to the Dallas independent school district. A spokesperson says the incident was addressed and closed late last year we are aware of the incident immediately took action. To permanently move the bus driver to another round following the consumer. Additionally students have been disciplined per the student code of conduct because of student at personal privacy the district cannot say much more. Audrey only saw the video several days ago I felt sad and victim lands for her and for myself. Felt helpless that I couldn't do anything to change and they no longer take the bus Audrey is pursuing criminal charges anything to protect her daughter. Something she says didn't happen on this ride home in doubts I'm jumping.

