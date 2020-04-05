-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video shows Florida storm
-
Now Playing: NYC mayor, police commissioner respond to violent arrest video
-
Now Playing: Violent social distancing arrest under investigation
-
Now Playing: Businesses adjusting to new normal
-
Now Playing: 7 more states to ease restrictions today
-
Now Playing: Uber will soon require both driver and passengers to wear a mask or face covering
-
Now Playing: United Airlines executive explains new safety measures
-
Now Playing: Murder hornets that decimate bee populations arrive in US
-
Now Playing: NFL set to release schedule for upcoming season
-
Now Playing: Major grocery chain limits meat purchases
-
Now Playing: Signs of reopening revolts as some protest social distancing
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old has 'Star Wars' knowledge that will wow even the biggest fan
-
Now Playing: Large hail pounds parts of Missouri
-
Now Playing: ‘Murder Hornets’ spotted in US
-
Now Playing: Nearly half of America prepares for reopenings
-
Now Playing: Warren Buffett speaks out on the American economy
-
Now Playing: CEO earns more than a million dollars, pays his employees
-
Now Playing: North Korea appears to fire shots as Kim Jong Un resurfaces
-
Now Playing: Over half the country moves ahead with reopening