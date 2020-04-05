Transcript for Violent storms move through Nashville

He's roofers and Tennessee got caught off guard during a violent storm that rolled through Nashville. Widespread damage has been reported across the area and more than 200000 power outages were reported overnight incredible. That's storm is now in the mid Atlantic area but a new storm could move toward natural later today thunderstorms are also possible. The Dakotas to Saint Louis. Looking at today's high temperatures sixty's in the northeast fifty white and Chicago eighties and LA ninety's and Dallas and Phoenix.

