Transcript for Your Voice: COVID-19

So as the corona virus cases are surging across the country first responders are warning that everyone needs to remain vigilant when it comes to wearing a mask and remaining socially distant one woman. Even telling us about the devastating loss her family faced this year. Despite taking all proper precautions. Cody cases started increasing rapidly and I'm sitting ten because of that our hospitals harmful. They are breaking records with the population of people that there are taking care. We even expanded and more capacity at the hospitals with the mobile trailer and requested a second trailer. While we wait for a portable home mortgage unit time to come down telephone yesterday so this is real is very serious. It was any benefit at all to the first surge of that in nineteen is that we learned of the what works well then let doesn't work well when this happens to see a lot of younger people and help get the coming down the virus we know how to convert the units will be held in isolation it didn't need we have when unit that has been reserved this entire time. So first grandmother passed away from. Didn't Athens. My cousin my best. At Rachel. And luckily it. It can happen to anybody if it happens unless these so important he. Is taking every precaution. Possible it can think to do it can happen insulin or more members change.

