Transcript for VP Kamala Harris taking the lead on immigration

We're getting a new look and to credit facilities where the government is holding near record numbers of migrant children. The by an administration let journalists into one of those facilities for the first time after weeks of denying access citing Coleman concerns. But what those journalists saw was quite different from images of the facilities the press hasn't been allowed to see. Now vice president come on Harris is stepping into a new role taking the lead on the immigration crisis for the White House. Congressional correspondent Rachel Scott is at the border in Texas with more. This morning within a year of record number of children in custody at the border the White House finally allowing a press camera. Inside the facilities were they are being housed the access limited. The reporter not allowed to speak to any of the 766. Teenage boy sheltering inside. Thank you are the images children spotted playing soccer. Piles of clothes waiting for migrants when they answer. An empty classroom. Medical clinics and space set aside for the 100 Nate who tested positive for Kobe nineteen when they arrived but this facility include weasel springs Texas is far different from these images that emerged these earlier. Hundreds of miles away in Donna Texas press are not allowed in kids' parents closely together sleeping on natural foil blankets separated by plastic this video from Customs and Border Protection. Nearly 4000. Here. The facility only mental poll to fifty more than 161000. Migrant children are in custody. Crossing the border without a parent or guardian and with pressure growing on the Biden administration the president tapping vice president Kabul Harris to take the lead them. The best thing to do is put someone. Who. He or she speaks. They don't have to wonder as our president and. Warm. So Diane vice president com my hair is saying that she knows this is not going to be easy but she is going to be faced. What a significant sounded trying to find a long term solution to address what we're seeing here at the border which in the short term Diane is only expected to get worse. And Regina you're just a mile away from the board facility that reporters had access to or yesterday. What are you expecting to do their today. Yeah what do you so it's interesting president Joseph Biden vice president Connolly Harris said that they do plan to visit. The border at some point still no date set but some day you have a NASA groups teen Republican senators. Coming down here to the border to see firsthand what we're seeing here. On the ground that facility that press was allowed into just one camera right behind me it's not even sold absent capacity here every single child in your head the bed to sleep and what the senators are going to see tomorrow is vastly different they're gonna go inside of that Donna facility that is overcrowded that kids packed closely together. That is where our cameras are not allowed in but tonight we will be along what those vendors eighteen of them I think they got midnight war. Alongside the border. And the border crisis is likely to be a big topic that president Biden's first official press conference of his presidency today. I expect he'll be pressed on those contrasting images of them facility the president allowed to see verses the images that have come out of the ones that we can't see. What else do you expect to hit on at that press conference. Yeah I'm really no shortage of topics to address the president on today you have gun violence in this country you have a pandemic that is unfortunately affecting communities of color you also have the situation here at the border which again president Joseph Biden has not seen firsthand what's his own two eyes and the president is also holding this press conference much later than any of his predecessors 64 days into his presidency. Finally going to be taking some questions directly from the press today Diane and I Rachel Scott thanks for that.

