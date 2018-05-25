Walking through Arlington National Cemetery's hallowed ground

More
Secretary of the Army Mark Esper gives a tour of the cemetery ahead of its annual Memorial Day celebration, which will honor fallen soldiers of the oldest U.S. military infantry regiment.
5:21 | 05/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Walking through Arlington National Cemetery's hallowed ground

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55427121,"title":"Walking through Arlington National Cemetery's hallowed ground","duration":"5:21","description":"Secretary of the Army Mark Esper gives a tour of the cemetery ahead of its annual Memorial Day celebration, which will honor fallen soldiers of the oldest U.S. military infantry regiment. ","url":"/US/video/walking-arlington-national-cemeterys-hallowed-ground-55427121","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.