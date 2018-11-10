Transcript for Weinstein case heads back to court amid potential setbacks for the prosecution

One of the issues today is some newly discovered communication between Weinstein. And one of his accusers actress Lucent ad ends in basically this was communication from several years ago. That his attorneys suggest. Could show that this was a consensual. Sexual encounter that happened back in 2000 reports are now Weinstein said Tony Benn breath then. He is pushing to make that communication public and also to get one if not all of the little towns dropped. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to wait and several other related charges two other women are also part of that criminal case. Another issue being discussed today an accusation that it NYPD detective. Coach the witness before she testified to the grand jury. But the NYPD is pushing back in a statement they said the evidence shows that the criminal case against him is strong. The Mike PD will continue it was just a prosecution. Anyway it can to ensure justice is achieved for these brave survivors we can tell you that more than 75 women. That publicly accused Weinstein of some sort of a sexual misconduct but this case. Only involves three accusers are we should hear much more. About these new revelations when port begins at 9:30 we're live this morning in lower Manhattan under a smaller channel seven Eyewitness News.

