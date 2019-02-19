Transcript for West Virginia teachers go on strike again

We are that no other choice but that is to borrow we are calling a state. Why it's dry. Well another major teacher strike this morning this time in West Virginia where nearly all public schools are closed today. The unions for the teachers and other school workers are angry over a bill that would help fund charter schools. They claim it's retaliation for their strike last year meanwhile teachers and Oakland California plan to walk off the job on Thursday.

