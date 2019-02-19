Transcript for West Virginia teachers strike

Are gonna move move onto West Virginia now where just a year after the big teacher walked out there sparked a national movement guessed what West Virginia teachers. While they're striking again they're protesting a bill to use state funds for private school vouchers and charter schools Lawrence a lot of is out there right now Lauren can you tell us a little bit about what the scene is like. 55 united 55 strong it's become the fight song for teachers here in West Virginia starting point a year ago that's when they first went on strike. To fight for better pay and benefits for all things are different they're actually also on strike for a different reason and it's all for their students it's only did people were strong now as Putnam county school. Keep their schools are hoping today we took a peek inside. Elementary school this morning when we saw a handful of students hands of administrators but throughout the county all morning long absolutely no school buses. Now this is all quite direct. Don't let the state legislature. Regarding the education reform bill many critics of the bills. Saying that it is not in the best interest. This is out last year's strike it like for about nine days and only time will tell how quickly pay resolution in this. Case we'll take. In Putnam county West Virginia aren't a lot on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.