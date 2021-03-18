White House dyes fountain green for St. Patrick's Day

More
The fountain on the North Lawn turned green for the St. Patrick's Day celebration.
0:31 | 03/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House dyes fountain green for St. Patrick's Day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The fountain on the North Lawn turned green for the St. Patrick's Day celebration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76524972","title":"White House dyes fountain green for St. Patrick's Day","url":"/US/video/white-house-dyes-fountain-green-st-patricks-day-76524972"}