White House efforts a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza during cease-fire

ABC News' Diane Macedo spoke with Senior White House Correspondent Selina Wang as President Joe Biden monitors the temporary cease-fire and hostage release between Israel and Hamas.

November 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live