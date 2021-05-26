Transcript for White House monitoring San Jose shooting, points to 'epidemic of gun violence'

President Biden responded to the shooting call on congress to act on gun control masters here's a spokesperson today. We still don't know all the details of that but what's clear as a president has said. Is that we are suffering from an epidemic of gun violence in this country. Both in mass shootings in in the lives that are being taken in daily gun violence that doesn't make national headlines. That's why he is already taking an initial set of actions. On gun violence that will save lives and that's why he's cool he's calling on congress to take action. Including calling on the senate to pass the three mills to strengthen background checks they have already cleared the house would bipartisan support. In which half the overwhelming backing of the American people. And joining us now to talk about the status of gun control in America ABC's Molly Nagel. And the White House at the White House and ABC's caricature ski. Are both here among us sir if you look can you tell us about the state of play what what are these measures. Better held up in the senate right now and where they stand. Well Diane we do know that the president has been briefed on that situation in California. The incident measures in the senate still remain in the senate they have not seen action on that despite president Biden's call for action where these measures that would address. That's those background check loopholes will allow her gun purchasers to bypass that background system things like the Charleston loophole. He's our commanders that fighting has called for throughout his campaign and during his time in the White House but we have not seen any movement here. In terms of gun reform despite the fact that according to the the national gun archives. I'm gun violence archives they're been more than 200 mass shootings under finds administration. That's what four or more people shot injured and killed or killed. And there's news this shooting was coming in one of the center there's from the state of California. Dianne Feinstein was questioning president Biden's nominee to be the head the next head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as does senator Feinstein. And I guess I've been listening to these. Questions being asked and responded to for more than twenty years now. And nothing changes on the streets. And I think we all need to sink a little bit about that. You know this is a gun happy nation. And everybody can have their gun. By. What is happening out there in the killing of innocents. Should be protected by our laws. Killing of innocents air and you could hear the frustration. There but. In your view what what's the disconnect here and that nobody wants these mass shooting that nobody wants these things tend to happen all of yet even now with impunity but almost without without. Pause to consider the consequences are Darden didn't get a little level of difficulty is going to be gun shows bush and people. So where does public opinion stand. On the issue. I don't I guess we are having a little trouble. With that and let me get let me go to Molly on that question. So I doubt if you've taken a look you know there but a lot of proposed Dianne Feinstein there was. One of the original sponsors of the 1990s. Era assault weapons ban very. Fiercely critic criticized by gun advocates is not really being very precisely targeted but. Something that had public support. Oh what about two days they this this is an old debate after every single one of these shootings not to never happens. We'll. I partisan. Fit that measure that you talked about in the ninety's it happened. I am president Biden standing behind at one of his the legislative accomplishment but he's been most proud of but you're right this is not a new situation here at the White House we have seen flag above the White House lowered. Many times during the fight administration already for many of these mass shootings and every time afterwards we hear he is calls for action we hope we hear that there is renewed hope that there can be bipartisan support. These continued to be talked about to in the senate but. There's just no evidence right now we have we have no evidence that it's being brought the floor with the Democrats holding that narrow majority in the senate it's a 5050 split with senator. Every excuse me with vice president Tom Lange Harris holding that tie breaking votes of Democrats will need to get Republican support. To get these measures that passed the house already I'm already into the senate. And Molly you talked about bipartisanship but the beginning of your answer there are fighting campaign. On his ability to unify both parties still what is he doing to try to get both parties to find some common ground. On how to reduce gun violence in this country. For bipartisanship is something that Biden is looking to do in. Every aspect of his administration but on the issues of guns we have seen the president. Address lists back in April he had an event here at the White House in the Rose Garden. With gun advocates and members of congress two when he signs an executive orders keeps address some of the gun. Issues here in the country like ghost guns those guns that half I don't have serial numbers and are difficult to Trace. And those red flag lives that would prevent gun gun purchasers. Who have a flat on their personal history from. And purchasing unkind but. This is something that's fine we'll continue to struggle with he is has said that he is calling on congress to take actions mentioned those house bills looking to get those taken off in the senate. But we haven't necessarily seen the president. Coming out day in oak way in a public way. Negotiating on this issue forcefully we've seen him and make these calls its an issue that's been very important to him throughout his 36 years in the senate and beyond. But one thing that let him we've just haven't quite seen yet as the president making this a priority in terms of I his legislative agenda. We we know that the president. Is it wants to get this done this is an important thing that is on his agenda and he campaigned on it fiercely but we haven't seen that actually happened quite. I BMI it's one thing to pass executive orders and executive actions and another. In terms of trying to get real legislation passed through congress so. Could this latest yet another mass shooting baby bump this up and the president's priority list. Well that certainly what gun advocates are going to hope for here. The trick as the president has a very full legislative plate we know that he is pushing on this infrastructure plan beyond behind that he has his American families plan. For he's looking to. Address and a lot of the hardships that it's still come out of cove in nineteen trying to build the country back not just to where it was before but as he said building back better but. He also at the same time is pushing for police reform and he was very optimistic about that yesterday some the president has a lot of the legislative agendas. A lot of the items on his agenda as he moves forward here self. It it remains to be seen we are gone reform and legislation will land in the week of this latest smashing. You know irony in and that public opinion on this is not as divided as the politics is it that the Republican Party gives very little if any ground. On any new proposals to reform. The nation's gun laws for the public's at a different place in. They're public opinion has by and large been wins many gun reform pieces of legislation Terry and and I wonder if that part of the problem is addressing exactly what legislation would do we know that mass shootings get us talking about the issue. But they account for such a small percentage of gun violence that many feel. That these big broad bills are just. A bit misguided and end to that end we know the Justice Department today was talking about taking a more. Community based approach to try and get violence before it even how. Happens but I wonder to Terry if there's not a sense of futility. It's after Newtown has as President Obama had expressed at the time if it's 21 graders. Killed by gun violence wasn't enough to motivate some kind of change it's hard to see how any other. Individual mass shooting is necessarily going to to push the ball forward. And so that the focus has been on on other. Measures that could possibly stem the tide including locally based gun buybacks mental health counseling because the reality is. The nation is a wash in guns there are more guns than people in the United States as many as 400 million guns. And and plenty of triggering events including the one Terry that we've all collectively just been through the pandemic. And I'm that Don that's and there are there's no question that about two thirds of Americans to super majority. Say would like to see more strict stricter gun get a gun laws. In the Republican Party in the in congress tends to look at it the other way around the country coming out of this pandemic. You're what are we seeing in terms of trends of gun violence in America as well as mass shootings like the one we're covering today. If the gun violence has has only increased we've seen mass shootings of late in the New Jersey had a at a house party over the weekend. Now this one in California it's happening across the country not all of them get there the kind of attention that that we're giving this one today Terry but. The guns are are out there the access is is relatively easy and during the pandemic gun sales surged and we've all of the the job loss was all of the economic hardship. There are plenty of triggering events if people are prone to this. Two to then go out and do this and we know that that mass shooters. Often do have some kind of triggering event. In their life that that predates. Their act of violence the secret services and taken a look at some of this and is studying this phenomenon. And so trying to get at the root of that. May well be easier and and more effective than any one particular piece of gun legislation. All right a law long way to go before the country. Even confronts the problem much less addresses it practically Aaron Qatar ski and Molly nickel thanks very much.

