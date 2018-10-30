Transcript for Whitey Bulger, notorious Boston mob boss, killed in prison

Wind up breaking news. Authorities now confirming that one of the country's most notorious and ruthless crime bosses James Whitey Bulger was murdered in prison. The mobster was found in his cell at a facility in West Virginia and late this afternoon ABC news confirming. That he was killed by another prisoner Eyewitness News reporter Joseph Torre's this year with the details. You know Diana Whitey Bulger was the inspiration for Jack Nicholson's character in the 2006. Hit movie the departed. In the film the mob boss died in a gun battle. In real life he was found dead in a federal lock up one day after federal marshals transferred him there. Out on here on like on the uninjured and on Jerry. EPR. That was CPR performed on James Whitey Bulger the South Boston mobster who spent sixteen years on the run before authorities captured him on the other side of the country. Back in 2013. Bulger was serving two life sentences for eleven murders. Authorities say he was found on responsive at 8:20 this morning inside a prison in West Virginia. How he died remains a mystery tonight prison officials would only say and the investigation is underway and no one else was injured. Bolger gained international notoriety when he vanished right before and indictment. He spent more than a decade and a half alluding police finding himself just one spot below Osama bin Laden on the list of America's Most Wanted. After his arrest in California Bulger spent time in federal prisons across the country including stints in Tucson Oklahoma City. Florida and then West Virginia where he was just transferred yesterday. Back on the streets of Boston family members of something called his victims are just now getting word of his death. New this David can account and knew this was gonna happen and it's like Q where would convince us. I can't see it I can against seem. And again a late update to the story ABC news now reports that Bulger was in fact killed by other prisoner a full investigation. Now under way.

