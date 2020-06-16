Now Playing: Latest developments

Now Playing: Murals and signs celebrating the Black Lives Matter movement pop up across the country

Now Playing: Sirus XM radio host Mike Muse on how to vote to combat police brutality

Now Playing: Arizona becomes new national hot spot for coronavirus cases

Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions

Now Playing: Ulta CEO reveals new store safety measures amid reopenings

Now Playing: South Carolina sees spike in positive coronavirus cases

Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 16, 2020

Now Playing: ‘Insecure’ star opens up about bipolar disorder and Asian representation

Now Playing: George Floyd's brother and attorney Ben Crump speak out on systemic racism

Now Playing: George Floyd's brother on BLM protests and calls for change

Now Playing: Landmark SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ workers

Now Playing: Investigators look at hanging deaths of 2 black men

Now Playing: Officers hospitalized after allegedly ingesting bleach in milkshakes

Now Playing: Double rainbow brightens up Miami sky after storm

Now Playing: NFL commissioner encourages teams to hire Kaepernick

Now Playing: Ex-eBay employees face cyberstalking charges

Now Playing: Supreme Court bans LGBT employment discrimination