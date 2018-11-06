-
Now Playing: Woman apparently killed by alligator while walking her dogs
-
Now Playing: Wildfires continue to burn as West hit with near-record heat
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for 1-on-1 meeting with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after keeping children in dog kennel
-
Now Playing: Hunt for clues in death of Anthony Bourdain
-
Now Playing: CDC warning about salmonella outbreak
-
Now Playing: Young boy rescues his friend in swimming pool
-
Now Playing: Colorado homeowners given just minutes to evacuate after massive wildfire
-
Now Playing: Several people injured due to home explosion in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Incredible rescue at a Minnesota swimming pool caught on tape
-
Now Playing: June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat month
-
Now Playing: Justify sprints to a win at the Belmont Stakes
-
Now Playing: Stunning new details in the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdin
-
Now Playing: Valedictorian's mic cut off during graduation speech
-
Now Playing: Valedictorian's microphone cut off during graduation speech
-
Now Playing: A retired police officer and the child he helped deliver become friends
-
Now Playing: Investigators say a local utility company caused last year's California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threats across the country this weekend
-
Now Playing: A high school valedictorian was censored while trying to speak about sexual assault
-
Now Playing: A woman in South Florida was killed in an alligator attack