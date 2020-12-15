Transcript for Winter storm to hit Northeast with heavy snow

OK let's take a closer look and our Tuesday forecast. That major snowstorm we mentioned has toward the northeast tomorrow expect heavy snow from the Ohio valley across. Pennsylvania and into New England. Here's the accumulation we're expecting eighteen into the snow are possible in parts of central Pennsylvania. The areas around New York City and Boston could see up to a foot by Thursday. Checking temperatures for today is chilly across much of this country but still warm along the Gulf Coast and in parts of California. 32 and number 39 in Albuquerque.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.