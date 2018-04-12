'I woke up when I heard a lot of screaming': survivors recall fatal bus crash

Ty'Jier Terrell says he woke up to screams and the sight of his fellow youth-football teammates bleeding as their charter bus rolled down an embankment just outside Little Rock Arkansas.
1:32 | 12/04/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 'I woke up when I heard a lot of screaming': survivors recall fatal bus crash

