Woman allegedly killed husband by putting eye drops in drink

Lana Clayton, 52, confessed to killing her husband, Stephen Clayton, after an autopsy found poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline in his system, the York County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
0:37 | 09/03/18

Transcript for Woman allegedly killed husband by putting eye drops in drink
A South Carolina woman has been charged with killing her husband by poisoning him with eye drops. Officials say landa Clayton confessed to putting eye drops in her husband's food and water for several days. The 64 year old was found dead in their home. His autopsy showed high levels of the chemical commonly found in the over the counter eye drops. She revealed that she views the liquid which is normally like eye drops put it in his food and she did that without his knowledge. While. It's a Stephen claims funeral was held in their backyard before his wife's or rest Vader investigators have not released details on a motive.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

