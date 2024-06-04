3-year-old boy stabbed to death in random attack at grocery store parking lot

The boy suffered stab wounds to the back and cheek, police said. His mother, Margot Wood, survived with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

June 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live