Woman bags world records for most tattoos

Meet Esperance Fuerzina, a U.S. Army veteran who has bagged three Guinness World Records for her tattoos - which cover almost her entire body - and body modifications.

August 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live