Woman killed by wild hogs outside home

More
The 59-year-old woman was a home health care worker and was caring for the couple that lived at the home where she was found dead, police said.
0:16 | 11/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman killed by wild hogs outside home
We are back with a bizarre tragedy in Texas where authorities say a woman was killed by wild hogs her body. Was found outside a home to Houston woman worked as a caretaker for a couple with alzheimer's the sheriff called it one of the most horrific scenes. He's ever seen my goodness.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"The 59-year-old woman was a home health care worker and was caring for the couple that lived at the home where she was found dead, police said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67315735","title":"Woman killed by wild hogs outside home","url":"/US/video/woman-killed-wild-hogs-home-67315735"}