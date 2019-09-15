Transcript for Woman has surgery after swallowing engagement ring

Sounds like it and pet Jack Evans can't help but too much which she talks about her fiancee Bobbi been together for five and a half years quite a long time to get the ring ever dreams from the man number three I designed and not all the stones and everything but Tuesday night this three stone and the love ended up in a dark place Avis having -- stream that we are on cargo train in it was dangerous situation Bobby told me. You have to swallowing or double 07 dream world became a real life emergency. When I woke up and it was not my hand I knew exactly. Well it isn't. The couple felt panic her Leary a little bit of out. An eighty and they rushed in to urgent care and explain her bizarre situation. Should have seen cases the X ray confirmed her story it's very clear there's no looking for an it's just right there. Her gastroenterology. As suggested in emergency endoscopy I was really happy has I don't know if I'd ever be able look at it appreciated in the same way if I had hacked. Search for a eating let nature take its course and look. So she went under a few minutes later and his was reunited with her engagement re I feel very grateful that I got back and that that it is. It it does and as the happy funny story a crazy adventure that gives new meaning to sparkly bright inside an ounce. And a reminder to be more careful would go get that happened taking off that I. It in San Diego arena Connor news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.