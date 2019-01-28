Transcript for Woman trapped in elevator rescued after 3 days

Following breaking news. Awfully silent just learning of someone stuck inside an elevator since Friday the fire department. Finally coming to that person's rescue and in the building at east 65 street nap person taken to the hospital. Eyewitnesses report along glass broke live at the scene with the very latest hard to imagine since the weekend warrant. David if you and aggravated stuck in an alligator you can only imagine what this woman was going through stock there. Since Friday and only let out. This morning we are in front of 48 east 65 street the brownstone right behind me it is that right at home. And we understand the FDNY rescued a woman who was trapped in an elevator inside this townhouse she didn't hear since. Friday the elevator was stuck between this second and third florist. Firefighters were called to 48 east 65 just after 10 this morning they were able to rescue the woman by forcing the door open. She was transported to a hospital near by. And we understand that she was employed as a cleaning lady she came to work on Friday and no one was home that's light. Nobody knew she was inside the elevator. Until somebody came to the home today now most elevators inside homes. Have phones and they can connect immediately to the asked. Inside this elevator if there even is a photo inside the elevator but we know by. I CD records at the last inspection of the elevator here in July yielded no violations we also understand that department of buildings is heading over. To inspect the elevator and figure out what went wrong but of course if you're in a private elevator inside a brownstone unlikely that you work. Carrying around a cell phones that you. Wouldn't be able to call out if the phone is not working inside that elevator. And so being stopped inside an elevator for three days you can only imagine the whole. That has taken on this woman who is now being checked out at a nearby hospital. We are live on the east side Laurie Osborn channel seven Eyewitness News.

