Transcript for Woman's suspected killer charged after 2 years

As a little over two years ago and the evening of December 2 2016. I Danielle who is twenty years tool disappeared from the parking lot of Purcell employer. He has never been found. This young woman had. Everything to live for and we know her disappearance has left a hole. In her family. And that. They deserve justice. I was familiar with Daniel's case. And when I took up as I wanted to you know. Would have it is it would evidence existed but the status. Of the investigation lines and since it seemed who have remained unsolved. What I could do to help. And that's why as soon as I took op is I reached out to the Farmington hills police department. And I asked if they would consider. Presenting the evidence me on this case. And they did and penalty advocate and absolutely. Outstanding. Outstanding job. And it theory challenging. Investigation and challenge in case. She checked Nevis. And the detectives in this case the ruling gear and scores. Of other line force and agencies and officers were day. And night day after day after day defying Daniels killer. And within days of her disappearance they had visited the whom Floyd Galilee Cheniere. They went to extraordinary. Links to uncover. Every piece of evidence available. And may I say that that evidence is compelling. I'm Richards to slinky. And two years ago. When my daughter Danielle went missing. We discovered that there are many other people listening in Michigan. Six months then we went our first missing in Michigan of that. Where we met many other people. That have been searching for their loved ones for. Much longer than we were at that time only six months some of these people have been looking for decades. For their loved ones. Since that time we've become involved with the organization bolt and and I are both members of missing in Michigan association. We support other people that are in our circumstance. We are very grateful. Of one almost 4000. Missing people and Michigan that. Our family is getting this additional help in this attention. We hope that the attention that weekend it also pays it forward many missing in mist and people.

