Worst hurricane in 100 years nears Panhandle, Fla. governor says

More
Extremely dangerous Hurricane Michael is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall.
1:20 | 10/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Worst hurricane in 100 years nears Panhandle, Fla. governor says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58404872,"title":"Worst hurricane in 100 years nears Panhandle, Fla. governor says","duration":"1:20","description":"Extremely dangerous Hurricane Michael is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall.","url":"/US/video/worst-hurricane-100-years-nears-panhandle-fla-governor-58404872","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.