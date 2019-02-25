Wrongfully convicted man reaches $21M settlement

Craig Coley was convicted of murdering Rhonda Wicht and her 4-year-old son, Donald, in 1978 and spent the better part of four decades in jail.
0:54 | 02/25/19

Transcript for Wrongfully convicted man reaches $21M settlement
One man who spent decades in prison for a crime he didn't commit. It's getting a massive pay out his name's Creag Coley he was convicted of murdering a mother and her son in 1978. He maintained his innocence while spending 39 years behind bars. And now Coley has reached a 21 million dollar settlement with the city of Simi Valley, California. A city manager called avoiding a court fight and settling the case the right thing to do. Coley was released fifteen months ago after being pardoned by then California governor Jerry. Ground so this is the second big payoff form he got two million dollars from California's victim's compensation government claimed boards so they're giving them money. For being wrongly convicted but I'm pretty sure he would have much rather enjoyed his freedom. For absolutely that signaling a shifts to just kind of adapt to life. Outside of outside of jailed since long time to be behind bars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

