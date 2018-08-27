Transcript for 6-year-old boy hospitalized after being bullied in incident mom calls 'heartbreaking'

Six year old Carter and his mother Dina emerge from harbor view after a morning surgery. To so wiese you back together. So upset and exhausted. As his his mall. It's been hello I mean I haven't slept for heaven's gate I mean I can't do you think it's like I can't even mean inside. Carter says he was attacked by a group of kids Sunnis Olympia apartment complex Wednesday. When he confronted them for bullying his friend. In doing just the only new like being laughed at tournaments docked there and he did to me. What a dvd. Morning. They beat Carter with rocks and sticks and rubs sawdust and is nice. He ended up with a broken arm and cuts and bruises across his face and head they've sold the rocks and pieces of debris I didn't I'd today. Olympia police are now investigating. They found the five year old who they say started all of this and they're planning to get social services involved. It's a heartbreaking and it's disgusting. And it just makes me wonder what in the heck can they are going through in their everyday life. Corridor may need surgery on his arm and definitely needs some rest. Are you scared this gonna happen again. We. Mommy is still. Be ugly consequence of standing up for what's right. I really don't know what I'm hoping for other than for people to know that this isn't acceptable and bullion is not okay there's no reason to believe somebody ever hurt. Como news.

