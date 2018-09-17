1-year-old swept away in floodwater among those killed by Florence

The boy was separated from his mother when she was driving and rushing water pushed the car off the road, the Union County Sheriff's Office said.
09/17/18

1-year-old swept away in floodwater among those killed by Florence

