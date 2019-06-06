Transcript for New York City seizes 46 ice cream trucks over unpaid fines

The NYPD seizing 46 ice cream trucks used in an alleged scheme to avoid paying four point five million dollars. In overdue finds investigator saying these ice cream vendors. Cruise the streets of the city running red lights and racking up thousands of parking violations. Violations they avoided paying for years by let you re with registering the vehicles or and over again using newly formed companies.

